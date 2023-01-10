U.S. Navy seizes over 2,100 Iranian assault rifles in Gulf of Oman bound for Yemen

'When we intercepted the vessel, it was on a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo to the Houthis in Yemen'

The U.S. Navy said Tuesday that it seized over 2,100 assault rifles from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman that it believes came from Iran and were meant for the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The seizure last Friday – the latest capture of weapons allegedly heading to the Arab world’s poorest country – happened after a team boarded a Yemeni-crewed dhow and discovered rifles individually wrapped in green tarps, said Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet.

After examining photos released by the Navy, experts said the weapons were likely Chinese- and Russian-made.

U.S. Navy photo via AP Hundreds of AK-47 assault rifles sit on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans.

“When we intercepted the vessel, it was on a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo to the Houthis in Yemen,” Hawkins told AP News. “The Yemeni crew corroborated the origin,” he added, noting that they would be repatriated back to a government-controlled part of the Gulf country.

A United Nations arms embargo has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthi rebels since 2014, when Yemen’s civil war erupted.

The Houthis captured Yemen’s capital Sanaa in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition armed with U.S. weaponry and intelligence entered the war on the side of the Yemeni government in March 2015, leading to years of inconclusive fighting that has pushed millions to the brink of famine.

Iran has long denied arming the Houthis even as it has transferred rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, missiles, and other weaponry to the Yemeni militia using maritime routes.

In November, the U.S. Navy found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer, also allegedly from Iran on its way to Yemen.