Saudi Arabia to use domestic uranium for nuclear fuel

Saudi Arabia is planning to use domestically-sourced uranium to build up its nuclear power sector, the Gulf kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Wednesday.

He noted that recent exploration has shown a “diverse portfolio” of uranium in the world’s top oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program is developing, with aspirations to expand it to eventually include uranium enrichment, which Riyadh has said with goals to diversify its energy mix. It is unclear where its ambitions end, though, since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in 2018 that his kingdom would develop nuclear weapons if regional rival Iran did.

"The kingdom intends to utilize its national uranium resources, including in joint ventures with willing partners in accordance with international commitments and transparency standards," Abdulaziz bin Salman told a mining industry conference.

This would involve "the entire nuclear fuel cycle which involves the production of yellowcake, low enriched uranium and the manufacturing of nuclear fuel both for our national use and of course for export,” he added.

Fellow Gulf ally the United Arab Emirates has the Arab world's first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant but has committed not to enrich uranium itself and not to reprocess spent fuel.

Atomic reactors need uranium enriched to around five percent purity, but the same technology in this process can also be used to enrich the heavy metal to higher, weapons-grade levels. This issue has been at the heart of Western and regional concerns about Iran's nuclear program, and led to the 2015 deal between Tehran and global powers that capped enrichment at 3.67 percent.