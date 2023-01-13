COP28 to be chaired by CEO of Emirati national oil company

Sultan Ahmed al Jaber promises to ‘bring a pragmatic, realistic, and solution-oriented approach’ to the climate conference

Sultan Ahmed al Jaber, CEO of the national oil company of the United Arab Emirates and the state’s Industry Minister, will chair the next 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which will take place in the Gulf state at the end of the year, media reported on Thursday.

Emirati press said that al Jaber promised to "bring a pragmatic, realistic, and solution-oriented approach” to COP28. Running the national oil company since 2016, he is the "first CEO to chair COP."

This appointment was not, however, taken positively by climate experts.

“Al Jaber's appointment as COP28 President is outrageously regressive and deeply problematic, to say the least," tweeted Harjeet Singh of the Climate Action Network International organization.

"His position as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company raises grave conflict of interest issues," he added, stressing that fossil fuels are the cause of the climate crisis.

The UAE is among the world's top oil exporters and is ranked the world's fourth largest polluter per capita. However, the country has said it is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, by focusing on carbon capture technologies and green energies.