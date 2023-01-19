'Saudi Arabia is not ready yet to sign the Abraham Accords. God willing they will one day'

Former White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt told i24NEWS in an exclusive interview from the streets of Riyadh that he believes in the progress of relations between the Gulf state and Israel.

Greenblatt, who is on vacation with his wife and children, spoke to i24NEWS while wearing his kippah. He said he was praying and openly identifying himself as Jewish there and noted seeing "more progress and openness" toward Israelis since he started going to the Muslim state in 2017.

“No one has bothered me, everyone has been warm, welcoming, kind, and polite,” he noted. "We had an amazing trip.”

Commenting on recent remarks made by Saudi officials at the economic forum in Davos, where they expressed concerns over Israel’s new right-wing government, Greenblatt said he was not worried about the possible derailment of the Abraham Accords initiative.

“The government is in good hands of Prime Minister Netanyahu and he was the one who really started us on the path of Abraham Accords,” he noted. “I’m confident that if anyone can move things forward it’s him. But I’d say let’s be cautious, Saudi Arabia is not ready yet to sign the Abraham Accords. God willing they will one day."

He said that the world has become “much more complicated” since the signing of the Accords between Israel and Arab states in 2020, and urged to give Saudi Arabia “time and a little bit of space.”

“Let’s appreciate what they’ve done so far with respect to the relationship with Israel, but I do believe there will be progress,” he said.

Greenblatt urged that despite strong support for the Palestinians, young Saudis are interested in learning more about Israel and that Riyadh understands that “Israel’s enemies are their enemies.”