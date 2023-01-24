'It's bizarre that this terrible, awful tragedy, the industrial destruction of European Jewry, is seen as Zionist propaganda all over the Muslim world'

The United Arab Emirates is breaking with regional tradition by planning to teach students about the Holocaust, despite much of the Arab world denying the Nazi genocide of European Jewry.

Across the Muslim world, the Holocaust is considered a taboo subject, and teaching about the tragedy has been met with backlash from those who deny it ever happened and accuse Israel of politicizing it.

But the Emirati Education Ministry recently announced that it would work with Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial to include the subject in its schools. It is yet another sign of warming ties between the Jewish state and the UAE, which also opened a Holocaust Gallery in Dubai – the only exhibition on Arab soil that documents the “Shoah.”

“The UAE curriculum… closely meets international standards of peace and tolerance – teaching about peacemaking, religious tolerance, and acceptance of the other,” Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se, told i24NEWS.

The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) is an Israeli NGO that monitors school curricula worldwide to determine whether the material conforms to international standards and advocate for change when necessary.

Sheff noted, though, that at the time of his non-profit’s report on the Emirati curriculum, it was not teaching about the Holocaust.

“After our report was produced, we were invited to work closely with the UAE’s Education Ministry to work on its standards and talk about other elements which might be included in its curriculum,” he said. “The UAE curriculum is of an extremely high standard. It is the kind of standard which countries in the region should emulate.”

“The Holocaust is a tough subject to engage in in the Muslim world,” Sheff continued.

“It's bizarre that this terrible, awful tragedy, the industrial destruction of European Jewry, is seen as Zionist propaganda all over the Muslim world. And not just in the Muslim world, but also in certain cohorts of Europe and the United States as well. The UAE is bucking that trend, they are trailblazers in so many ways. And this is another way in which they are blazing that new trail.”