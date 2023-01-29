In milestone for Holocaust education in Arab world, UAE displays WWII-era Torah scroll

Earlier this month, UAE said it will include Holocaust education at schools, the first country in the region to do so

A private museum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) unveiled over the weekend a display of a Torah scroll that survived the Holocaust in Europe, in the latest sign of a new approach to understanding Judaism in the Middle East.

Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori, founder of the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai's historic district, said the display, unveiled for International Holocaust Remembrance Day would help combat "big denial" of the Holocaust in the region.

"For us peace is a complete peace," Al Mansoori said. " It's not just political, not economic, not security, not technology. It's beyond that. We have the peace, people to people."

The scroll is on permanent loan to the museum from the Memorial Scrolls Trust, which looks after more than 1,000 Czech scrolls saved from the Holocaust and later sent to London.

"I lived in the Arab world when I was young, and the term Holocaust does not exist ... So this is a huge step," Edwin Shuker, an Iraqi-Jewish businessman and vice-president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, who facilitated the loan, told Reuters.

Israel's ties with the UAE and fellow Gulf state Bahrain, forged in 2020 under U.S.-brokered pacts known as the Abraham Accords, contributed to its efforts to promote understanding of Judaism.

The history of the killing of six million Jews by Nazi Germany is little taught in the Arab world. In the years after Israel's 1948 establishment, Jewish communities that had existed for centuries throughout the Middle East largely disappeared, with hundreds of thousands of Jews finding in Israel a refuge from violence and hostility.

The Emirati embassy in Washington, in a Twitter post earlier this month, said the UAE will include Holocaust education at schools, the first country in the region to do so.

"It's important to remember what happened. It's important to make sure that it will never happen again. And it's important to stand here together, all of us, Israelis, Emiratis and others in order to say, Not Anymore," Israeli ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek.