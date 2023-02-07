Israel wants to call on Cristiano Ronaldo to promote normalization with S. Arabia

Israel believes that thanks to his status and millions of followers on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo can contribute to rapprochement with Riyadh

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is considering recruiting Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to promote the possibility of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Israel is hoping to benefit from the player's recent transfer to the Saudi club Al Nassr. The Jewish state believes that through his status and millions of followers on social media, Ronaldo can contribute to the rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The two countries do not have official diplomatic relations. For the moment, no decision has been made by the Israeli officials, as this possibility is still being examined by the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in December, i24NEWS revealed that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir had told the American Jewish Committee that "normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is only a matter of time". At the same time, former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, had indicated that Saudi Arabia was likely to adhere to the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel during the year 2023.