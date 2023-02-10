American Jewish Committee director and i24NEWS talk Jewish populations in UAE

'We are at the heart of interfaith dialogue in the Gulf, with all the Islamic and Christian institutions in the region'

The Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in the United Arab Emirates's Abu Dhabi Ambassador Marc. J Sievers spoke with i24NEWS, discussing issues pertaining to the Jewish community in the Gulf country.

"The Emirati authorities invited us to open this branch shortly before the signing of the Abraham Accords," Sievers explained. "It is the result of decades of meetings made before me by my colleagues of the Jewish American Committee in Committee in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain."

Sievers served as the U.S. Ambassador to Oman from January 7, 2016, to November 30, 2019. He became the inaugural director of the AJC office in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

He explained that since the AJC office opened, they have worked extensively with the Emirati government, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Tolerance Ministry. He continued: "We are at the heart of interfaith dialogue in the Gulf, with all the Islamic and Christian institutions in the region, with the goal of founding an Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi very soon."

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell The president of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, speaks in front of a Torah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The AJC is a Jewish advocacy group - one of the oldest such organizations. According to The New York Times, the AJC is "widely regarded as the dean of American Jewish organizations."

"As soon as I arrived here, I realized how much interfaith dialogue was part of the plans for better cohesion between the diverse communities present in the Emirates and Bahrain," Sievers explained. "In a way, I got caught up in the game and discovered the differences that can exist between the Jewish populations of Dubai and Abu Dhabi."

He concluded by saying that he would like to pay tribute to the Emirati leadership for their "courageous efforts." Sievers added: "They have the will to change the mentality and certain opinions about the Holocaust. Holocaust denial is a phenomenon that I know well. It is a current of thought not limited to the Arab world: it has spread through several ideologies worldwide. Now things are changing, and it's exciting to witness."