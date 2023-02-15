'The strategies we pursue must leave no one behind. The policies we adopt must be pro-growth and pro-climate at the same time'

COP28 chair Sultan al-Jaber on Tuesday called on the world to “fight climate change, not each other,” directly addressing the anger activists have felt over his selection to lead the climate talks in Dubai.

Al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, also described the upcoming United Nations negotiations as an “unprecedented opportunity to engage the energy industry in a technological revolution,” AP News reported.

At the World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates, he sought to present his nominated presidency as a bridge between oil companies and climate activists long suspicious of the industry’s influence on efforts to limit carbon emissions.

“We need a major course correction,” said al-Jaber. “The strategies we pursue must leave no one behind. The policies we adopt must be pro-growth and pro-climate at the same time.”

The speech, however, renewed criticism among activists against al-Jaber’s nomination to shepherd the climate forum – as they see him being chair while at the helm of a state-owned oil firm being a conflict of interest. They have equated his nomination to asking “arms dealers to lead peace talks.”

Al-Jaber, a longtime climate envoy, has been behind tens of billions of dollars spent or pledged toward renewable energy and also leads an oil company that pumps some four million barrels of crude a day.

“There are moments in history when humanity comes together to fight a common threat. Let’s prove to ourselves that we can do it once again,” al-Jaber continued in his speech. “Let’s put our differences aside. Fight climate change, not each other.”

COP28 will be held at Dubai’s Expo City from November 30 through December 12.