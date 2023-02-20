IDEX 2023: Israel, UAE deepen military ties with joint naval vessel

'The UAE is located [over 60 miles] from Iran, a country invigorated by its growing military cooperation with Russia'

The largest arms show in the Middle East and one of the most anticipated, significant global military exhibitions – IDEX 2023 in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi.

Starting Monday for the entire week, some 60 countries showcased their know-how in air, land, and naval defense – including Israel, which had a national pavilion boasting multiple defense firms and their technologies.

Unveiled at the event, among many other developments, was the first jointly created unmanned vessel between Israel and the UAE, illustrating their growing military ties as maritime threats rise in the Gulf region. The unmanned surface vessel has advanced sensors and imaging systems, and can be used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and detecting mines. It was created by Israel Aerospace Industries and Emirati defense consortium EDGE.

Regarding air defense, $100 million is what Gulf Arab countries will have to spend to buy a single anti-missile battery of the Israeli Iron Dome system. Several dozen would be needed to protect the Arabian Peninsula – a huge contract, and the road to its signature is still long.

“The UAE is located [over 60 miles] from Iran, a country invigorated by its growing military cooperation with Russia,” said Ran Kril, vice president of international marketing at Israel’s Elbit Systems.

“This explains why the Emirati pavilion is highlighting 180 local defense companies. The country has never had so many,” he told i24NEWS.

The busy Gulf shipping lanes have suffered years of missile and drone attacks blamed on neighbor Iran.

Over 30 leading Israeli defense industries presented their technological solutions at IDEX, including Elbit. Some of the technologies included air defense systems, rocket and missile systems, unmanned aerial systems, artificial intelligence, electro-optical systems, cyber solutions, and more.

“Just a few steps away, new participants are making their first appearance at this show, including Ukraine, despite the war raging on its territory,” Ahmed Ali Murad, vice provost for research at UAE University, told i24NEWS. “This equipment is produced in secret factories in Kiyv, and is sold to the Ukrainian army, on the front line.”

Ksenia Kolotyuk, a project manager for Ukraine’s Ukrtac, noted that a total of 1,350 companies from the “global military-industrial complex” were present at the forum. “That’s a 50 percent increase compared to the 2021 edition. It’s a sign of our times.”

The UAE and Israel have steadily deepened their military partnership, including defense procurement, since they normalized relations in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.