Abrahamic Family House brings together Judaism, Christianity and Islam

The idea was born four years ago, long before the signing of the Abrahamic Accords

This is the first time that such an interfaith complex has been built in the Middle East. The Abrahamic Family House brings together, in Abu Dhabi and in the same space, places of worship for the three monotheistic religions: Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

Opening to the public on March 1, 2023, the complex has a church, a synagogue and a mosque. Three buildings facing each other, but in three different directions. This is the very symbolic architectural concept of this Abrahamic Family House.

Initiated by David Adjaye, an Anglo-Ghanaian architect, the idea was born four years ago, long before the signing of the Abrahamic Accords. It was the first visit of a pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula, that of Pope Francis in February 2019, that laid the foundation for a project with harmonious accents. Three white cubes that one would almost confuse, separated by a mixed, quiet, open space intended for interfaith dialogue.

Earlier this week, a Torah scroll was offered by Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to this Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, anchored here forever, alongside St. Francis Church, and the Imam al Tayeb Mosque.