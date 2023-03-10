Yemeni southern separatists frustrated over Saudi-Houthi peace talks

'Our friends in Riyadh isolated everyone... Maybe it helps in the negotiations, but it creates skepticism among friends and stakeholders'

Yemen’s main southern separatist group on Thursday voiced concern over direct talks between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi movement and warned against any deal that goes beyond the framework of UN-led peace efforts.

The Gulf country has been split by an eight-year-long conflict pitting the rebel Houthis – de facto authorities in northern Yemen – against a fractious coalition led by Riyadh, including southern forces backed by the United Arab Emirates.

A senior official of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) said coalition allies have been kept in the dark about the Saudi-Houthi talks.

Renewed violence would shatter 10 months of relative calm – the longest stretch in the war – under an UN-brokered truce deal that lapsed in October 2022, and rising tensions in the south among nominal allies could complicate further peace efforts.

Saudi Arabia, which wants to quit the costly war, has been negotiating directly with the Houthis to reinstate the truce.

"Our friends in Riyadh isolated everyone... Maybe it helps in the negotiations, but it creates skepticism among friends and stakeholders," STC official Amr Al Bidh told a virtual news briefing.

"If it's regarding the truce and it stays at that stage... that is fine we can engage on it constructively. But if it goes more deeply than that and we are not part of it, it is a matter of concern for us. It can't be binding on us," he said, Reuters reported.

The STC – which ultimately seeks a separate South Yemen – would not accept dictates on governance, resources, or security in the oil-producing south, Bidh added.