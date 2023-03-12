Israel’s Danon elected as member of IPU’s anti-terror committee

'My election by the countries of the world is a recognition of the challenges and capabilities of the State of Israel in the fight against terrorism'

Israeli lawmaker Danny Danon was elected on Sunday to serve as a member of the Committee for Combating Terrorism of the Inter-Parliamentary Organization (IPU), according to an official statement.

It is a significant achievement for the Israeli parliamentary delegation in Bahrain, with which Jerusalem normalized relations in 2020 under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, the statement emphasized.

“The chairman of the Israeli delegation of the Knesset to the International Parliamentary Organization (IPU), MK Danny Danon, was elected today (Sunday) in a secret ballot by representatives from 47 countries around the world, to serve as a member of the Anti-Terrorism Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU),” the statement said, noting that Danon was running against representatives of Spain, Holland and Sweden.

"I intend to bring the experience I gained as ambassador to the UN and the knowledge that the State of Israel has acquired on the subject for the benefit of cooperation between the countries of the world,” the Israeli lawmaker was quoted as saying.

“I am proud to take part in the advocacy of the State of Israel's security policy in the international arena. My election by the countries of the world is a recognition of the challenges and capabilities of the State of Israel in the fight against terrorism and another step in our national informational struggle,” Danon added.

The IPU conference in Bahrain was held with the participation of the King of Bahrain and heads of parliaments from around the world. Its Anti-Terrorism Committee meets several times a year to discuss the ways to fight terrorism around the world. Its members are elected from the houses of representatives of 14 countries.