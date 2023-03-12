Saudi Arabia unveils new airline in bid to become transit hub

The Kingdom is closing in on $35 billion aircraft deal with Boeing that would supply Riyadh Air with aircraft for long-haul international operations

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the launch of a new national airline that will fly the Kingdom's flag to over 100 destinations worldwide.

Riydah Air, which will be Saudi Arabia's second national carrier alongside Saudia, is expected to rival Gulf neighbors Etihad, Emirates, and Qatar Airways for customers in the Middle East and across the globe.

The new airline is being entirely funded by Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which is closing in on a new order of aircraft for the airline's fleet from Boeing at approximately $35 billion.

A press release announcing the founding of the airline was released by the Saudi government on Sunday:

'His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (“PIF”), announced today the establishment of “Riyadh Air,” a PIF wholly owned company.

The new national carrier will leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism.'

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, current chairman of English Premier League club Newcastle United and Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has been named as the airlines first chairperson. Tony Douglas, the former CEO of Etihad Airways, as been named the airline's first CEO.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File Former president Donald Trump (L) talks with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, during the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, US.

The Saudi government expects the airline to add $20 billion of non-oil GDP growth to the kingdom, as well as creating more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Riyadh Air is another step by the kingdom to diversify the economy from oil, as part of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's Vision 2030.