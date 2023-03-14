Boeing announce Riyadh Air, Saudia 787 order

The agreement, which could see Boeing supply the airlines with up to 121 aircrafts, is the fifth largest commercial deal by value in Boeing's history

Saudi Arabia's national airlines Saudia and recently launched carrier Riyadh Air have agreed to purchase 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, Boeing announced Tuesday.

"We are particularly pleased that Boeing was able to finally conclude these deals with Saudi Arabia after years of discussions," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"This partnership is another milestone in eight decades of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and American industry."

While the American aircraft manufacturer did not provide the dollar figure value of the order, the White House said it could reach $37 billion.

The announcement follows the launch of Riyadh Air, which will be based in the Saudi capital and will attempt to compete with neighboring Emirates and Qatar Airways.

The new airline is being entirely funded by Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which is closing in on a new order of aircraft for the airline's fleet from Boeing at approximately $35 billion.

A press release announcing the founding of the airline was released by the Saudi government on Sunday:

'His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (“PIF”), announced today the establishment of “Riyadh Air,” a PIF wholly owned company.

The new national carrier will leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism.'

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, current chairman of English Premier League club Newcastle United and Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has been named as the airlines first chairperson. Tony Douglas, the former CEO of Etihad Airways, as been named the airline's first CEO.

The Saudi government expects the airline to add $20 billion of non-oil GDP growth to the kingdom, as well as creating more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Riyadh Air is another step by the kingdom to diversify the economy from oil, as part of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's Vision 2030.