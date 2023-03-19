Kuwait court nullifies 2022 parliamentary vote

The results of the 2022 elections have been officially annulled and members of the 2020 parliament have been reinstated

Kuwait's constitutional court on Sunday nullified last year's legislative elections and ruled in favor of reinstating the previous parliament disbanded in June, Kuwaiti state media reported.

"The Kuwaiti Constitutional Court issued a verdict on Sunday annulling the results of the 2022 National Assembly elections," due to discrepancies in the decree dissolving the previous parliament, the official Kuwaiti KUNA news agency said.

The results of the 2022 elections, held in five constituencies across Kuwait, were now officially annulled and the members of the 2020 parliament have been reinstated, KUNA added.

The decision comes during a time of heated tensions between the elected parliament and the government.

Kuwait's crown prince last year moved to end political infighting by dissolving the country's parliament and calling early elections in which opposition members made gains in the polls.

"The appeals relate to the invalidity of the electoral process, the decrees calling for elections, and the decree dissolving the previous National Assembly," Lawyer Nawaf Al-Yassin told AFP.

Kuwait is the only Gulf Arab state with a fully elected parliament, having adopted a parliamentary system in 1962.

In January, Kuwait's government resigned only three months after it was sworn in due to disputes with lawmakers, the sixth government in just three years.