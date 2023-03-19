Operation Iraqi Freedom: 20 years on

Operation Iraqi Freedom became a crusade to establish a western liberal democracy in the Middle East

Hearts and minds. Iraqi freedom. Weapons of mass destruction. The new buzzwords as, on March 19, 2003, the United States invaded Iraq, shattering the Middle East.

“At this hour American and coalition forces are in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq, to free its people, and defend the world from grave danger. On my orders, coalition forces have begun striking targets of military importance,” then US president George W. Bush announced to the world.

Iraq was dubbed part of the axis of evil - nations the United States said were responsible for 9/11. While the evidence was sparse, the CIA said Saddam had weapons of mass destruction.

It took only six weeks to completely demolish the Iraqi army.

Mission accomplished, declared Bush in a memorable statement.

“In the battle of Iraq, the United States and her allies have prevailed."

The weapons of mass destruction, stockpiles of chemical weapons were never found. The goals of the invasion shifted. Operation Iraqi Freedom now became a crusade to establish a western liberal democracy in the Middle East.

The first step was to remove all traces of Saddam's government.

"400,000 regular army people were thrown out of work by something called 'the freedom of Iraq.' The Iraqi army essentially was dissolved,” former U.S. Civil Administrator for Iraq, Paul Bremer noted in May 2003.

Then, in 2006, came the trial of Saddam Hussein himself, after the former Iraqi dictator was literally run to ground in a bolt hole. There could only be one verdict.

"The court has decided to sentence Saddam Hussein al-Majid to be hanged until he is dead for crimes against humanity," proclaimed Judge Raouf Abdul Rahman.

"Long live the people. Long live the nation. Down with the traitors,” Hussein responded.

With Iraq in chaos after the invasion and the toppling of the regime, hundreds of thousands of skilled fighters with no prospects saw a power vacuum and opportunity. This was the birth of the Islamic State.

The power vacuum also allowed the rise of Iraq's former rival, Iran, letting it grow into an unchecked regional power. It had once fought a brutal bloody war against Saddam’s country, but thanks to the U.S. invasion, its influence over Iraq expanded greatly.

As many as 400,000 Iraqis have been killed by the violence of war, instability and caliphate since the invasion. Iraq still has no liberal democracy.