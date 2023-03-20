Kuwait Oil Company declares 'state of emergency' after oil spill

Kuwait is a key member within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and currently produces around 2.7 million barrels per day

The Kuwait Oil Company declared a state of emergency on Monday following an oil spill on land. The company said no injuries or disruption to oil production had been reported.

The emergency announcement followed an "oil leak in the west of the country," the government-owned company said in a statement. A video posted by Kuwaiti media showed a gushing pipe surrounded by a large slick of oil.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1637730116867334146 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"No injuries have occurred as a result of the leak and production has not been affected," company spokesman Qusai Al-Amer said in a statement. The leak "occurred on land but not in a residential area," he later told AFP.

The company declined to provide the public with the exact location of the spill, but said that a team had been dispatched to determine the source of the leak and contain the damage.

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell Kuwait's Liberation Tower is seen next to the national flag in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Kuwait is a key member within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and currently produces around 2.7 million barrels per day. As much as 90 percent of the country's government revenues come from oil.

The spill is not the first time for the state-owned company, which had previously reported oil leaks in 2020 and 2016.