Will Smith makes surprise visit to Saudi Arabia for the Camel Cup

Hollywood actor Will Smith traveled to Saudi Arabia for the inaugural Camel Cup competition at AlUla.

He attended the race with the Grammy-winning record producer Swizz Beats. Beatz came to watch competitors from his Saudi Bronx team in action. He is the first American to own a camel racing team in the Kingdom.

In photos posted to social media, Smith and Beatz were spotted drinking coffee, an essential symbol of Arab culture. Beatz accompanied his photos with Smith on Instagram with the following caption: "Today at the first edition of AlUla Camel Cup I had a surprise guest who came to support my team."

Smith achieved world fame for starring in action films Bad Boys and sci-fi comedies Men in Black. Last year, he won the Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, tennis coach and the father of tennis stars Venus Williams and Serena Williams, in the biographical sports drama King Richard (2021). At the 2022 Academy Awards, shortly before accepting his prize, Smith faced public backlash for slapping the ceremony host Chris Rock who made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.