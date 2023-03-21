Saudi Arabia releases U.S. citizen imprisoned for critical tweets

Almadi had been sentenced to 16 years in Saudi prison last October, with the sentenced lengthened to 19 years last month before his release on Tuesday

An American citizen sentenced to 19 years in a Saudi prison for posting criticism on social media of the kingdom's rulers has been released, his son said on Tuesday.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old man of Saudi origin, was arrested in 2021 for Twitter posts on topics including the war in Yemen and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Yes, he was freed five hours ago. He's in his Riyadh home," Ibrahim told AFP by phone from the United States.

Despite his surprise release, Almadi is subject to a travel ban, which means he can not currently leave Saudi Arabia, his son confirmed.

Almadi's imprisonment become a point of a tension between Riyadh and the United States, who recently have been at odds over human rights concerns and oil output cuts by OPEC+.

The U.S. State Department said last year it had "consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government", and that "exercising freedom of expression should never be criminalized".

Saudi officials have not commented on Almadi's release.