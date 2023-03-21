Arab-Israeli influencers arrive in Bahrain to promote dialogue

'Israeli Arabs are the real bridge in order to strengthen the relationship between the State of Israel and the countries of the Middle East'

Achieving peace in our lifetime? Some are trying to turn this dream into reality.

Two and a half years after the signing of the historic Abraham accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, a delegation of Arab-Israeli influencers arrived in Bahrain in an effort to promote ties and dialogue between the two peoples.

"Israeli Arabs are the real bridge in order to strengthen the relationship between the State of Israel and the countries of the Middle East. The statesmen signed the agreements and our job is to implement them. We are all human beings, we have one goal - to live in peace and dignity and share the love of mankind. People here do not know much about the State of Israel, they are not even aware that there are Arab citizens, we are happy to share our positive experience with them,” said Amir Mazareb, head of Zarzir Municipal Council.

And among the construction going on, bridges are being built.

"Such events stimulated more talks, more discussions about opportunities mutual interest. It gives more first hand experience about each end. Here in the gulf we want to benefit from the advancement on the Israeli side in terms of technology and projects that will benefit this region," said Bahraini economist Ahmad Al-Sheik.

Sharaka, a non-profit NGO established following signing of the Accords, brought the delegation to the Gulf country as unique ambassadors of the Jewish state. It's the first delegation of its kind in Bahrain and it provides an interesting test case for relations between the two nations - Muslims, Christians and Druze who are proud to be Israeli - not what one would necessarily have in mind when they think of the Jewish state.

"It is very exciting for us to come here to our brothers in Bahrain. Kudos to this initiative of peace between Israel and Bahrain. It's wonderful to see the warm welcome of the very nice people here. This normalization agreement should have been made a long time ago, this is simply amazing. It's a great pride for Israel and also pride for me as an Israeli, to show the locals the true face of Israel. To sit down with the people and explain that you are an Israeli with equal rights, they are a little surprised by that. This is true diplomacy," said Sami Alqrinawi, Arab-Israeli businessman and entrepreneur.

“I meet people from Qatar, I talk to them about Israel, about how Muslim people live in Israel. We need this peace also with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. We're happy to meet everyone here,” he added.

But despite the good intentions in advancing the ties between the two nations, many challenges still remain.

"They see us more here, there is more vocal opposition by those who oppose everything that this government does in Bahrain or relationship with Israel. Not necessarily more voices against is less support for Israel, It's simply for me a sign that we are doing more and raise more concern by those who anyway oppose the process," said Israel's Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Ne’Ah.

And since this visit came at the time of the joyous Jewish holiday of Purim – marking the survival of the Jews who were marked for death by their Persian rulers – it was a chance to celebrate together with Bahrain's Jewish community.

"Our vision is people to people.. What I do here is people to people. We love everybody. We don't look at their colors or where they come from. To be here is joy for everybody. I'm happy to be here with the Jewish community and happy to be here in Bahrain with the Muslim community,” said Prof. Masad Barhoum, Director General of the Galilee Medical Center.

i24NEWS Arab-Israeli influencers in Bahrain.

Fatema Al Harbi is Sharaka's chief executive officer in Bahrain. As we drove together through the streets of Manama she gave us an insight into her vision as an ambassador of peace.

"It all happened with the signing of the Abraham accords, when my country decided to have diplomatic relations with Israel, I saw an opportunity there that I could be an ambassador of change – that would bring more people together and build bridges with the Israeli people,” she said.

"I think the goal is to actually have peace between people to people, for normal Bahraini people to have friends in Israel, going back and forth between the two countries, for Israelis to open business in Bahrain and vice-versa, friends, Tourists visits. To actually have the conversation between people to people," Fatema added.

Signing the accords has opened the door for countless possibilities and yet both countries have yet to fulfill the potential of the relations when it comes to economy, culture and tourism. The success of this delegation is simply by making basic interactions between people and building bridges for peace.