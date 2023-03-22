10 Yemeni troops killed in new fighting despite peace efforts

'The Houthis lean more toward the option of a military confrontation than current negotiations'

At least 10 soldiers were killed in renewed fighting in Yemen, military sources said Wednesday, despite diplomatic efforts to halt the long-running war in the Arab world’s poorest country.

The fresh clashes broke out in the oil-producing Marib province, one of the main battlegrounds and the scene of sporadic fighting even during a lull in hostilities over the past year. Eight years of war have left hundreds of thousands dead, through direct and indirect causes, and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Military sources told AFP that Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked a mountainous area and have been engaged in a build-up of forces in the region.

“The Houthis launched an attack on hills overlooking Harib district, south of Marib, and made progress on that front, causing the displacement of dozens of families,” a source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“At least 10 soldiers were killed, in addition to an unknown number of attackers,” the source added.

The second military official confirmed the details of the fighting, which came a month after at least four soldiers were killed in the same district, denting new optimism after Saudi Arabia and Iran – who back opposing sides in what amounts to a proxy war – agreed to restore diplomatic ties.

“The Houthis are interested in sending a clear political message that... the Tehran-Riyadh deal does not mean" the rebels will just surrender, said analyst Maged al-Madhaji, cofounder of the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies think tank.

"The Houthis lean more toward the option of a military confrontation than current negotiations,” he added.