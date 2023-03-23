Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers agree to meet, re-establish embassies

Ministers 'agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon in order to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries'

Saudi Arabia and Iran’s foreign ministers agreed to meet in a phone call and plan the reopening of embassies in their respective countries, according to a statement from Riyadh.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, exchanged Ramadan greetings with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"The two ministers agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon in order to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries," the Saudi statement said.

This follows an agreement signed on March 10 between the Gulf states, brokered by China, to re-establish ties.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi diplomatic missions in 2016, which was in response to Riyadh executing Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Regional issues, such as the civil war in Yemen and the threat of a nuclear Iran, have increasingly pitted the two against each other in the past decade. While the countries remain on opposite sides of the Sunni-Shia divide, Beijing’s role as mediator signals shifting power dynamics in the Middle East.

Furthermore, the deal sidelines the U.S., a longtime ally of Saudi Arabia despite serious ideological differences, as well as the most prominent foreign actor in the region for decades. The Saudi-Iranian deal was not received well in Israel, with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid slamming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being “occupied all day by an insane legal project instead of handling Iran.”