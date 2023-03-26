UAE pardons Israeli woman jailed for life on drugs charges

Kiwan's death sentence had been commuted to life in jail last June

The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan pardoned an Israeli woman who was jailed for drug trafficking last year, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Saturday.

According to the president’s statement, Fida Kiwan, who had initially faced execution in the UAE, was released and en route back to Israel. The pardon was described “as a personal tribute to President Herzog” in honor of the holy month of Ramadan that began on Thursday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639716824777359360 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kiwan's death sentence had been commuted to life in jail last June. Her family had argued that her conviction was due to the Haifa resident having “fallen victim to a ruse.” Her lawyers have appealed for clemency but the lack of extradition deals between Israel and the UAE made negotiations difficult.

The 43-year-old professional photographer was arrested in March 2021 and accused of smuggling half a kilogram of cocaine into the UAE. Kiwan denied the accusations saying that she had traveled to Dubai for work following an invitation from a Palestinian acquaintance.