Gulf states call on U.S. to condemn Smotrich’s comments on Palestinian people

The GCC called on Washington 'to assume its responsibilities in responding to all measures and statements that target the Palestinian people'

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced Sunday that it had written a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s comments, in which he denied the existence of a Palestinian people.

In the letter, the GCC called on Washington "to assume its responsibilities in responding to all measures and statements that target the Palestinian people." The six-member GCC's foreign ministers also urged the U.S. "to play its role in reaching a just, comprehensive and lasting solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The U.S. State Department had earlier called Smotrich’s comments not only “inaccurate but also deeply concerning and dangerous.” Blinken also said that the minister’s remarks do not reflect U.S. values.

Speaking at an event in France two weeks ago Smotrich said that the Palestinians did not exist as a people, sparking outrage among Arab nations. The GCC ministers met in Riyadh last week. Saudi Arabia which doesn’t have official relations with Israel has previously issued an unusually harsh statement condemning the “offensive and racist statements made by an official in the Israeli occupation government against the State of Palestine and its brotherly people.”