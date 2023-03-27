Naftali Bennett meets Emirati President MBZ in visit to Abu Dhabi

Bennett 's trip to the UAE is considered by some as a kind of nose-thumbing to Prime Minister Netanyahu

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Monday with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ziad, in his palace in Abu Dhabi. The two men discussed ways to continue strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Bennett held a series of five meetings with senior officials of the Emirati government and the Ministry of Economy in order to perpetuate the bilateral dynamic of exchange and cooperation.

The trip by Bennett to the Abu Dhabi is considered by some as a kind of nose-thumbing to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has never visited the Gulf country. Despite a trip for the Prime Minister being announced a few months ago, it was canceled following riots on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Naftali Bennett, who succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu in 2021, was the first Israeli head of government to be welcomed in the Emirates after the signing of the Abraham Accords, although the Likud leader was the architect of these peace agreements alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Bennett's visit to the Emirates raises the possibility of his return to the Israeli political scene, from which he withdrew just before the last parliamentary elections in the country, last November.

This visit comes at a time when, according to several observers, relations between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi have become strained in recent weeks, particularly because of the controversial statements of Betzalel Smotrich and violence in the West Bank.