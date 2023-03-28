UAE officially recognizes Israeli driving licenses

The United Arab Emirates is one of the five favorite destinations for Israeli tourists

Israeli driving licenses are now being officially recognized by the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday ahead of Passover, when many visitors are expected for the holiday period.

This decision follows a memorandum of understanding signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to recognize driving licenses for tourists and long-term residents.

In addition, it will also facilitate the conversion of driver's licenses.

"Especially in the run-up to Passover, this decision on mutual recognition of driving licenses will greatly facilitate the task of tourists, save bureaucracy and constitute further proof of the warm relations between the countries," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili A rabbi officiates under a traditional Jewish wedding canopy during a Jewish marriage ceremony at a hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"The United Arab Emirates is one of the five favorite destinations for Israeli tourists," he added.

The UAE and Israel normalized their relations in September 2020 as part of the United States brokered Abraham Accords pact and have since concluded numerous partnerships.