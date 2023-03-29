‘Special resonance:’ Jews plant palm trees in holy Saudi city, first time in 1,400 years

'It's really something wonderful. The invitation to plant a date palm in the place where the Jews had once cared for it had a special resonance'

Jews recently planted palm trees in the Saudi city of Medina for the first time in 1,400 years, as part of an interfaith trip to the Gulf region.

The historic event was made possible by a private landowner who invited the British interfaith group led by London-based Jewish banker Rick Sopher to add palms to his own plantation.

Made up of British Jews, Christians, and Muslims, the group visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to learn about the history, religion, and culture of the Gulf states and interact with religious leaders, institutions, and local communities. The delegation included famous businessmen and philanthropists as well as a history professor and other researchers from the University of Cambridge.

Each participant was asked to plant a sapling of an ajwa date palm, a variety that grows only in the holy city of Medina and is specifically mentioned in the hadith – a collection of sayings of the Prophet Muhammad that acts as a major source of guidance for Muslims apart from the Koran.

SPA / AFP The Prophet's Mosque in the city of Medina, Saudi Arabia.

"If someone had told me five or ten years ago that I could come to Saudi Arabia and be received in such a friendly and hospitable way, I would have found it hard to believe. It's really something wonderful," Sopher told The Jewish Chronicle.

Non-Muslims were banned from entering Medina until five years ago. When Islam arrived in 622, the city had three Jewish tribes, including owners of palm groves.

"The invitation to plant a date palm in the place where the Jews had once cared for it had a special resonance. I was indeed the first Jewish person to plant a date palm in Medina for 1,400 years," said Sopher.