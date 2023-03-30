UAE President appoints eldest son Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates was the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan named his eldest son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the richest of the state's seven emirates, state media reported Wednesday.

The ruler of Abu Dhabi has traditionally been the president of the Emirati state since its founding in 1971. The new crown prince is therefore destined to one day become the head of the federation of the Emirates.

The UAE’s current leader Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ) was named crown prince when his father died in November 2004 and his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa became both president of the Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi. After his stroke, the latter had retained his official titles but MBZ had then de facto led the emirate and the state.

Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan had finally officially become president of the Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi when Sheikh Khalifa died in May 2022. Allies of Saudi Arabia and the United States, MBZ's United Arab Emirates was the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel, signing the Abraham Accords in 2020.