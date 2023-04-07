If an agreement is reached, the warring parties could announce it before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr

A Saudi-Omani delegation plans to visit Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, next week in order to draw up a permanent ceasefire agreement with Houthi officials and put an end to the conflict that has plagued the country for eight years, said two sources involved in the talks.

According to Reuters, if an agreement is reached, Yemen's warring parties could announce it before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which begins on April 20, the sources said.

The discussions will focus on the complete reopening of Yemen's ports and airports, the payment of civil servants' salaries, a reconstruction process and a political transition, they added.

Now in its ninth year, the civil war in Yemen has ravaged much of the nation of 33 million people.

Over 150,000 people have been killed in the fighting that began in 2014. Since then, the Houthi insurgents – Shiite rebels with links to Iran – have maintained control of Yemen’s capital and largest city, Sana'a.

The coalition of Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia, which launched a campaign of economic isolation and air strikes against the Houthis in 2015, with logistical and intelligence support by the U.S. But it has completely failed to remove the Houthi insurgency.

i24NEWS Map of Yemen

In April 2022, the United Nations negotiated a cease-fire between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government. This period saw the opening of the key port Hudeidah to bring fuel and food into the Houthi-controlled north. Also, Sana’a airport was reopened for commercial flights. Yet, in the absence of any kind of political agreement between the sides, the ceasefire stopped being extended.

Currently, the fractured country continues to see limited fighting between coalition forces and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The conflict remains fueled by fighting for control over the country's oil industry, mainly in the Marib region in northern Yemen. It is one of the government's last strongholds in the country, along with Al-Bayda province in the south.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to take a heavy toll on Yemeni civilians, making Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis according to the U.N.