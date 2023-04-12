UN envoy encouraged by peace talks in Yemen

'An inclusive, Yemeni-led political process... can deliver a sustainable settlement and bring about a future of durable peace and development'

The UN envoy for Yemen said Tuesday that he was encouraged by the “depth and seriousness” of talks between stakeholders in Yemen, including in a visit by Saudi and Omani delegations to Sanaa.

Saudi and Omani envoys are holding peace talks with Houthi officials in the Yemeni capital this week as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the Gulf country’s almost decade-long war – seen as one of several proxy battles between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

While the United Nations is not directly involved in Sanaa’s negotiations, it hopes to resume a peaceful political process if a ceasefire is reached. The UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said he was working with all relevant actors to ensure the current efforts are in support of UN mediation.

"My role has consistently remained focused on resuming an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process,” Grundberg said in a statement. “Only such a process can deliver a sustainable settlement and bring about a future of durable peace and development.”

The talks in Sanaa mark some progress in the Oman-mediated negotiations between Saudi officials and Houthi Islamists, signaling momentum after regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish ties in a deal brokered by China.

Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the Saudi-Houthi talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and the Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants from oil revenues, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to exit the country.

Grundberg said he welcomed any bilateral engagement that provides "an environment more conducive for a political process to start.”