Saudi Arabia, Syria announce resumption of consular services, flights

The announcement comes after renewed ties between Syria and other Gulf countries, as well as re-establishment of Iran-Saudi ties

Saudi Arabia and Syria announced they had begun procedures to resume consular services and flights between the two countries in a joint statement late Wednesday.

Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, made the pronouncement in a joint statement after a session of talks on "the efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria's unity, security, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity."

The pair discussed steps needed to be taken for Syria to achieve a "comprehensive political settlement" since the country's civil war began in 2011, reclaim lands controlled by militants, end foreign influence in its internal affairs and "return to its natural role in the Arab world."

They also agreed on the need to combat terrorism and drug trafficking.

Al-Mekdad also expressed his appreciation for Saudi steps taken to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Syria caused by the deadly earthquake earlier this year, in which more than 50,000 people died and thousands of building collapsed in Syria and Turkey.

This comes amid a regional meeting of envoys from Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Jeddah to discuss Syria's return to normalized ties with fellow Arab countries.

Riyadh will reportedly also host Syrian President Bashar al-Assad next month.

Saudi Arabia has made serious inroads in rapprochement with Iran and its allies, following a China-brokered deal between Riyadh and Tehran to re-establish diplomatic ties. Additionally, talks are underway between Saudi Arabia, Oman and the Houthi rebels in Yemen to negotiate a potential new truce.