Emirates to launch third daily flight to Israel amid growing demand

Emirates announced the company will strengthen its presence in Israel with the addition of a third daily flight, starting May 1, 2023.

The announcement, which reflects increased demand for travel to Israel, will bring the total number of flights carried out by Emirates to 21 per week. The airlines' third daily flight to Tel Aviv will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER offering 360 additional seats.

Travelers will be able to reach popular destinations like Thailand, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Sri Lanka with shorter transit times. This third flight will also provide additional connecting opportunities for tourists traveling from Australia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Africa.

This additional service also helps meet the high demand from these destinations, many of which are home to large Jewish communities. Since June 2022, more than 180,000 passengers have traveled with Emirates on route Dubai-Tel Aviv. According to the latest annual report released by Ben Gurion Airport, Dubai ranked as the top destination in terms of passenger numbers in 2022.