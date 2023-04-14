'Our deep desire is that these releases provide momentum for a broader political solution'

Hundreds of captives from Yemen’s brutal civil war were released and swapped on Friday, hours after truce talks between Saudi envoys and the Houthi rebel group ended with an agreement to meet again.

As hopes rise of an end to Yemen’s eight-year war – which has pitted Iran-backed rebels against a Saudi-led coalition – 900 detainees were to be exchanged in a three-day operation, said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is managing the process. The first part of the swap saw over 300 prisoners fly on four flights between government-controlled Aden and the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

"This release operation comes at a time of hope for Yemen as a reminder that constructive dialogue and mutual compromises are powerful tools capable of achieving great outcomes," said the UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg.

Warring parties agreed on the swap at negotiations in Switzerland last month and to meet again in May to discuss further releases. Negotiators hoped for an "all for all" deal involving all remaining detainees during the 10 days of talks – the latest in a series of meetings that led to the release of prisoners in 2020 and 2022 under an UN-mediated deal known as the “Stockholm Agreement.”

"Our deep desire is that these releases provide momentum for a broader political solution," said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC's regional director.

Yemen's conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions hungry, has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. But Riyadh and Tehran agreed last month to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016, raising hopes that Yemen's peace process would see progress.