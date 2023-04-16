Dubai apartment block fire kills at least 16, injures 9

Preliminary investigations revealed that the blaze was caused by 'a lack of compliance with building safety and security requirements'

A fire in a five-story apartment block in Dubai on Saturday killed at least 16 people and injured nine others, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building in the Al Murar area of Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood. According to the civil defense force statement, preliminary investigations revealed that the blaze was caused by “a lack of compliance with building safety and security requirements.”

“Relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the accident,” it added.

A man working nearby told AP that the fire started just after noon. He added that there had been an explosion and that people were asleep inside at the time, due to the fasting during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

While nearly 90 percent of Dubai’s population are foreigners, the nationality of the victims has not been revealed. According to AP, the apartment block was shared by multiple individuals, which is a common practice for laborers.

Dubai has previously suffered from major fires caused by flammable siding material. In 2017, the authorities introduced stricter building regulations to minimize the risk of fires.