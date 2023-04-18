Hamas officials reportedly paying pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site in Mecca and trying to mend ties with Riyadh

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday where he was set to meet with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, while a Hamas delegation from Gaza was reportedly also in the kingdom.

According to the PA’s official Wafa news agency, Abbas and the Saudi crown prince were to “discuss the latest developments of the Palestinian cause and the situation in the region, and to strengthen Palestinian-Saudi relations.”

It was also reported that Abbas’s visit coincided with that of a senior Hamas delegation led by its chief Ismail Haniyeh. Such a visit of officials from the Palestinian terror group was not confirmed by either Hamas or Riyadh.

If confirmed, the trip by Hamas would mark a major development in the region as Israel’s hopes for normalizing ties with Riyadh appear to be dwindling. Last week, U.S. media cited officials as saying that Saudi interest in fully embracing Israel has cooled amid intensified tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Following the surprising rapprochement between former regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran – a stark supporter of Hamas – it was reported that Riyadh would host a high-level Hamas delegation. The Hamas officials reportedly in Saudi Arabia currently were expected to pay a pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site in Mecca and try to mend ties with Riyadh – which were severed after the terror group’s power takeover from the PA of the Gaza Strip in 2007.