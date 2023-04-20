'The Qataris insist that intelligence information about their submarine program was passed to Israel'

Eight former Indian navy officers that were arrested in Qatar last year are soon to be tried for spying for Israel, reports said Thursday.

According to Indian media, the detained are accused of seeking to gather intelligence on a secret Qatari submarine project, which is believed to be more difficult for enemies to detect. The legal proceedings against the defendants were launched on March 29, after their arrest in August 2022.

All of them reportedly worked for a consulting company of the Qatari Ministry of Defense. A quoted intelligence source in India said New Delhi tried to convince Doha that its nationals were not involved in any hostile intelligence activity against the emirate. But these efforts proved fruitless.

"The Qataris insist that intelligence information about their submarine program was passed to Israel," the source said.

The source added that Qatar's intelligence agency claimed to have intercepted "electronic communications", in which the defendants transmitted sensitive information about the submarine program. This evidence, however, was not provided to India.

Reports claim that the factory of the company that manufactures submarines for Qatar is located in the Italian city of Bergamo. The vessels in question are scale models of the U212 submarines, built in cooperation between Italy and the German company ThyssenKrupp.