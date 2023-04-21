Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

'The facts and circumstances of life have changed, and the economic situation has changed'

A royal decree issued earlier this week made it so that Omanis no longer need state permission to marry a foreign national, a rare example of social reform in the conservative Gulf country.

According to Omani media, which is tightly controlled by the government, citizens previously had to fulfill certain conditions – such as being over a certain age – to marry a foreigner. Unauthorized marriages drew fines.

Since assuming power in 2020 after the 50-year reign of the late Sultan Qaboos, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has embarked on long-delayed reforms to improve fiscal stability and attract foreign investment.

On Sunday, Omani state media said Sultan Haitham issued decree 23/2023, which canceled a 1993 law empowering the interior ministry to approve each marriage to a foreigner.

"The facts and circumstances of life have changed, and the economic situation has changed," said Omani lawyer Salah al-Maqbali.

The decree states that such marriages must not violate Sharia (Islamic) law, public order, or other provisions banning holders of certain government jobs from marrying foreigners. But marriages previously deemed illegal can now be legalized, it specified.

Omani nationals make up just over half of the population of around 3.8 million people in the relatively small crude oil producer.

Higher recent oil prices and fiscal reforms have however improved state deficits and rating agency S&P last month revised Oman's outlook to positive, from stable. It said the government was repairing its balance sheet and had reduced gross debt to 40 percent of GDP in 2022, from around 60 percent in 2021.