An unnamed European government communicated Riyadh’s interest in starting negotiations with Iran-backed Hezbollah via a third party

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah discussed possible talks between Saudi Arabia and the Lebanese terrorist group, reports said on Saturday.

Additionally, an unnamed European government communicated Riyadh’s interest in starting negotiations with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization via a third party, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper learned. This development follows Saudi Arabia’s mending of ties with Iran and Syria, as well as the start of peace talks with the conflicting parties in Yemen.

The meeting between the Iranian foreign minister and the Hezbollah leader was held on Friday in Beirut. The two discussed the latest developments in the region and toured Lebanon's southern border with Israel.

It was Amir-Abdollahian's first visit to Lebanon since Tehran and Riyadh’s rapprochement mediated by China. The minister encouraged Lebanese parties to “speed up” negotiations regarding the election of a new president of the country, saying that Tehran would support “any agreement.”