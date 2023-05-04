Saudi authorities allegedly illegally displacing Huwaitat tribe members from their homes and violently cracking down on those who oppose or resist eviction

UN rights experts on Wednesday condemned the pending executions of three members of a Saudi tribe, reportedly over their opposition to the planned Red Sea megacity Neom.

Three members of the Huwaitat tribe – which inhabits the desert area in northwestern Saudi Arabia where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s $500 billion futuristic megacity is under construction – face the “imminent risk of execution,” over a dozen independent experts said in a statement.

“Despite being charged with terrorism, they were reportedly arrested for resisting forced evictions in the name of the Neom project and the construction of a [105 mile] linear city,” they added.

The three men were reportedly sentenced to death last August and their sentences were upheld on an appeal in January.

"Under international law, states that have not yet abolished the death penalty may only impose it for the 'most serious crimes', involving intentional killing," the experts continued. "We do not believe the actions in question meet this threshold.”

According to their statement, three other Huwaitat tribe members were also sentenced to between 27 and 50 years in prison.

The experts, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, lamented that all six were charged under an "overly vague" 2017 anti-terrorism law. They also demanded that Saudi authorities investigate allegations that some of the detainees had been tortured to extract confessions.

They further also raised concerns about the Neom project as a whole amid accusations from rights groups of serious abuses being committed. Saudi authorities are allegedly illegally displacing Huwaitat tribe members from their homes in three villages, often without adequate compensation, and violently cracking down on those who peacefully oppose or resist eviction.

In 2020, a Huwaitat tribe member was gunned down after he refused to give up his land for the project.