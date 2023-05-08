The official statement made no mention of ongoing efforts to bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the kingdom on Sunday, along with his Emirati and Indian counterparts, Sheikh Tahnoonbin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ajit Doval, respectively.

The four discussed regional matters such as retaining the Yemen truce in focus with the crown prince, according to a statement by the White House.

Sullivan also thanked Saudi Arabia’s efforts in aiding US citizens evacuating from Sudan, where violence erupted between factions led by top generals last month.

The goal of the talks was “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world.” Sullivan will notably meet Doval on the sidelines of a Quad summit later this month, held between Australia, India, Japan and the US.

The statement made no mention of the ongoing divergence of diplomatic policy between the administration of US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia, particularly a Saudi-Iranian normalization deal brokered by major rival, China.

This comes as the US is working to advance a potential normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, long seen as the crown jewel in Israel’s Abraham Accords that normalized diplomatic relations with regional Arab and Muslim countries.

The signatories of these agreements with Israel so far are the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Bahrain, and Morocco – all of which happened during with former US president Donald Trump in the White House.