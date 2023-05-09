Experts say Qatar can be leading example for Gulf on worker protections

Workers in the Gulf are exposed to temperatures upwards of 113°Fahrenheit, which many say puts them at risk of illness, traumatic injury, and death

International occupational health experts on Tuesday urged Qatar to establish a heat stress “center of excellence” to influence other Gulf states to strengthen protections for workers against extreme heat and humidity.

Workers in the Gulf are exposed to temperatures upwards of 113°Fahrenheit, which researchers and NGOs say puts them at risk of illness, traumatic injury, and death.

Qatar has said it protects workers by prohibiting outdoor work midday from June to mid-September, and bans work from more than twice the hours banned in Saudi Arabia, where the majority of the Gulf’s construction projects are underway.

The experts, in Doha for a conference convened by the International Labor Organization, called on wealthy gas producer Qatar to build on rules introduced in 2021 – recognized as the most extensive in the region, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655963208652562434 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Qatar can "disseminate this work, support other countries, (and) provide them with a roadmap of how they can address this problem across the Arab region," said Andreas Flouris, an associate professor at Greece's University of Thessaly.

Jason Glaser, head of the occupational health research organization La Isla Network, said Qatar was "a small-use case where we can get it right" and export solutions to larger Gulf countries like the Saudi kingdom.

"Qatar has the resources and the brain trust to improve surveillance, improve design, (and) improve implementation to ensure it's actually working in the country."

Qatar has been under fire over the past decade from international rights groups and media over reports of not providing adequate conditions for migrant workers, of which many were injured or died in the leadup to the 2022 soccer World Cup.