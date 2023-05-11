Same vessel confiscated $30 million in meth and heroin two days earlier

The US Coast Guard seized some $80 million in heroin in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, according to a statement by US Naval Central Forces Command

The USCGC Glen Harris discovered just under 4,330 pounds of heroin on a fishing boat that departed from Chah Bahar, Iran.

The statement noted that the same Coast Guard cutter seized some $30 million in methamphetamine and heroin on Monday, from a fishing boat that left from the same port. This amounted to 1,280 pounds of methamphetamine and 77 pounds of heroin.

“I’m very proud of my crew and all we’ve been able to accomplish as a team this week,” said the Glen Harris’ commanding officer, Lieutenant Nick Jabs. “We’re out here to work with regional partners and disrupt any destabilizing maritime activity at sea. We will continue getting after it.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656301216610000896 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Glen Harris is on a patrolling mission as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of the four task forces that comprise the Combined Maritime Forces. Made up of 34 countries, the international naval partnership’s mission is to promote security and combat criminal activity on the high seas.

CTF 150 has seized drugs worth upward of $250 million since the beginning of 2023.

Iran uses the high seas to smuggle weapons to its proxies, and has teamed up with international criminals to fund its hostile actions against Israel and the West.