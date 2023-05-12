English
U.S. to strengthen military presence in Gulf waters after Iranian threats

USS Abraham Lincoln, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf.
The decision is a direct response to Iran's seizure of commercial ships in the area

The United States will undertake "a series of actions to strengthen (its) defensive posture in the Persian Gulf," a White House spokesman said Friday.

This decision, details of which will be made public in the coming days by the Pentagon, is a response to the seizure by Iran of commercial vessels in the area. 

Iran, at the end of April, seized an oil tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands and bound for the United States.

