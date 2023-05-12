U.S. to strengthen military presence in Gulf waters after Iranian threats
1 min read
The decision is a direct response to Iran's seizure of commercial ships in the area
The United States will undertake "a series of actions to strengthen (its) defensive posture in the Persian Gulf," a White House spokesman said Friday.
This decision, details of which will be made public in the coming days by the Pentagon, is a response to the seizure by Iran of commercial vessels in the area.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651574076345819137
Iran, at the end of April, seized an oil tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands and bound for the United States.
