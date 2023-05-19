Ukraine’s Zelensky says some Arab leaders turn 'blind eye' to Russia's war

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad given a warm welcome at the Arab League summit, marking the return to the Arab fold of the previously shunned leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused some Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of Russia's invasion of his country during an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

"Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here, among you, who turn a blind eye to those cages and illegal annexations," Zelensky told summit attendees, urging them to "take an honest look" at the war.

Gulf states have tried to remain neutral in the Ukraine conflict despite Western pressure on Gulf oil producers to help isolate Russia, a fellow OPEC+ member. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) said Riyadh stood ready to mediate in the 15-month-long conflict.

Zelensky's surprise trip to the summit in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah was his first to the Middle East since Russia’s invasion. An Arab League official told AFP the invitation came from Riyadh, not the Arab bloc itself.

The Ukrainian leader also highlighted how the war has affected Muslims in the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014: "Crimea was the first to suffer under the Russian occupation and until now most of those who are subjected to repression in occupied Crimea are Muslims.”

He further thanked MBS for supporting Ukraine's "territorial integrity" and called for unity "in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons.”

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was given a warm welcome at the summit, marking the return to the Arab fold of the previously shunned leader and Russian ally. Ahead of the meeting, MBS shook hands with Assad and hugged him before an official picture was taken.

"We hope Syria's return to the Arab League leads to the end of its crisis," MBS said, 12 years after Arab states suspended Syria as the country descended into a civil war that has killed more than 350,000 people.