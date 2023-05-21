Bahrain to reinstate ambassador in Lebanon after 1.5 years

According to Manama, the move will 'strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries'

Bahrain announced on Saturday that it will restore its ambassador to Lebanon, after a year-and-a-half absence.

The Gulf state recalled its envoy from Lebanon and urged its citizens to leave the country in October 2021, after a Lebanese information minister criticized the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's civil war. However, the row between Manama and Beirut has come to an end, according to the Bahraini foreign ministry.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain has decided to restore diplomatic representation" at ambassador level in Lebanon, the ministry said.

According to Manama, the move will "strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries." Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati in turn said that his country "appreciated this decision and welcomes it".

The Bahraini decision comes the day after the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh returned its envoy to Lebanon in April last year.