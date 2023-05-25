Saudi Arabia signs energy cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani minister says the 'energy cooperation will be multifaceted and more comprehensive'

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement in the field of energy between the governments of the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The agency added that the signing took place in Riyadh, during a high-level meeting held by the Saudi Energy Minister, His Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Perviz Shahbazov.

“We signed a Cooperation Agreement in the field of energy with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an important partner and brother country of Azerbaijan. Our energy cooperation will be multifaceted and more comprehensive,” Shahbazov said in a tweet.

The two nations agreed to cooperate in the fields of petroleum, petrochemicals, gas, as well as renewable energy and energy efficiency. The agreement also stipulated mutual developments in the field of climate change, such as the circular carbon economy and its technologies.

Furthermore, the cooperation won’t end at the governmental-level, it would also lead to joint research programs between the two countries’ universities and research centers, in order to develop innovative methods in different sectors, such as with hydrocarbons.

Saudi Arabia started a diplomatic whirlwind this year, to cement its place as a regional powerhouse. It renewed its ties with Iran in April, after ties were severed in 2016, as well as with Canada after a falling out in 2018. The kingdom helped refugees flee Sudan during the latest outbreak of fighting, as well as taking part in the ceasefire talks.

In order to normalize relations with Israel, the Saudis presented a set of conditions from the U.S., who want to broker the latest addition to the Abraham Accords. It included the approval of a civilian nuclear program, as well as the unfreezing of a weapons deal, and the signing of a bilateral defense treaty.