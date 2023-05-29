Saudi Arabia executes two Bahrainis on terrorism charges

Since May 2, the Saudi kingdom – one of the world’s most prolific users of the death penalty – has executed nine terror convicts

Saudi Arabia put to death two Bahrainis accused of plotting terror operations, state media said Monday, raising the number of similar executions to nine this month.

The Bahraini nationals Jaafar Sultan and Sadiq Thamer were charged with “joining a terrorist cell led by a man wanted in Bahrain,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, adding that they "received training in camps belonging to terrorist entities aiming to destabilize the security of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.”

They were also accused of aiding "terrorists" in Saudi Arabia by smuggling explosive materials and supporting plans to carry out terror attacks in the kingdom and in neighboring Bahrain.

There was no immediate reaction from Bahraini officials, but Bahrain's main Shiite opposition group al-Wefaq condemned the executions as a "crime.”

According to Amnesty International, Sultan and Thamer were arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2015, and sentenced to death in October 2021 following "a deeply flawed trial based on torture-tainted confessions.”

According to an AFP tally, there have been over 40 executions in Saudi Arabia so far this year. In 2022, 147 people were put to death there, including 81 on a single day for terrorism-related offenses.

The recent rise in executions in Saudi Arabia comes as the kingdom, known for its strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, has been trying to soften its image through sweeping social and economic changes as part of its "Vision 2030" reform agenda.