Lebanese army rescues Saudi national kidnapped in Beirut

The statement says 'army intelligence patrol managed to free kidnapped Saudi national Mashari al-Mutairi during a special operation on the Syrian border'

A "special operation" by the Lebanese army rescued a Saudi national near the Syrian border, who was kidnapped in Beirut, read a Tuesday statement.

"An army intelligence patrol managed to free kidnapped Saudi national Mashari al-Mutairi during a special operation on the Syrian border," the Lebanese army announced, "a number of those involved in the kidnapping were also arrested.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati congratulated the army on the "great effort deployed to release him and arrest those involved in the kidnapping."

A day before, preliminary information was released, saying that assailants dressed as security personnel kidnapped the Saudi near the Beirut seafront, shoved him into a four-wheel drive vehicle, after he visited a local restaurant, according to a senior Lebanese security force to AFP.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom, according to Saudi government-owned television channel Al-Ekhbariya. Due to strained diplomatic ties between the two countries, citizens from Saudi Arabia are required to obtain permission from their government, before traveling to Lebanon.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia returned its ambassador to Beirut in April 2022, after he was recalled for five months. The strong influence of the pro-Iranian Shiite terrorist organization Hezbollah on the Lebanese government has put its government into strained relations with several Gulf Monarchies.

A Saudi was previously abducted at the Beirut airport, in the last similar event in July 2022. Kidnappings in Lebanon were rare occurrences. Although they were recently placed on a “grey list” over unsatisfactory practices to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.