UAE withdraws from U.S.-led maritime coalition after security evaluation

The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday it has withdrawn from the U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces two months ago after evaluating “security cooperation with all partners.”

The 34-nation task force is headquartered at the U.S. naval base in Bahrain. It was formed to counter terrorism and piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf areas, where some of the most important shipping routes in the Middle East are located.

"As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement quoted by state news agency WAM.

It noted that the Gulf state was committed to dialogue and diplomatic engagement to advance regional security and stability, as well as ensuring navigation safety near its shores in accordance with international law.

Earlier in May, the U.S. said it would strengthen its military presence in Gulf waters after Iranian threats. Since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on vessels by the Islamic State. In April, Iran seized two tankers within a week in Gulf waters near the Strait of Hormuz, one of them traveling from Dubai.